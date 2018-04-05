× Ordinance would make it harder to boot cars in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Getting booted in New Orleans could be a little harder if a new ordinance gets passed.

The ordinance, proposed locally by City Councilman Jared Brossett and as a state law by Sen. J.P. Morrell, would raise the threshold for booting cars from one unpaid parking ticket to three. Currently, the city operates on a one strike and you’re out policy.

If you have an overdue parking ticket, you get a boot. And if you don’t get that taken care of in 48 hours, your car could be towed and impounded, causing more headache.

“While New Orleans does rely heavily on traffic citations to pay for government services, the current cost burden on residents has proven unsustainable,” said Councilmember Brossett. “This policy has been allowed to go on in New Orleans for far too long.

Morrell’s Senate bill to raise the threshold unanimously passed the Senate Transportation, Highways and Public Works Committee after being amended to apply only to the City of New Orleans. If Brossett’s ordinance is approved by the Council, the city will no longer continue the current enforcement practices, and Morrell will no longer pursue his bill.