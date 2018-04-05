× One Man killed and 17-month-old wounded in quadruple shooting on Garden Oaks Drive

ALGIERS, LA.– The NOPD is investigating a shooting that happened Monday night that left 1 man dead and 3 others injured, including a small child.

Investigators say that the 4 victims were shot at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Garden Oaks Drive around 6:45 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene the initially found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He later died.

Detectives were also informed that another adult male and a woman with a 17-month-old child had all shown up at area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

No other information is available on their conditions at this time.

The Orleans Coroner’s office will release the name of the man who was killed.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.