NOLA Flavor: Freezy Street

Freezy Street

“Rolled ice cream is becoming very popular in the United States and for good reason. It is the ultimate way to get THE FRESHEST ICE CREAM. Using a cold plate that stays under – 20 degrees, Freezy Street pours their homemade base onto the plate to freeze right before your eyes. The base freezes so quickly that it forms tiny ice crystals, resulting in a smooth and creamy texture, leaving no need to use stabalizers, preservatives, or any other yucky chemicals! Just fresh natural dairy and sugar.

After our homemade ice cream base is poured onto the cold plate we flavor our ice cream by combining it with the ingredients you choose. Fresh Strawberries, Bananas, Cookies, and Almonds are just a few examples of the flavors that we combine with ice cream! No artificial flavoring here y’all!! We only serve the real deal.