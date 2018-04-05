Meet your favorite WWE Superstars, Wrestlemania 34 Axxess opens up tonight!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Want the ultimate WWE fan experience? Then you do not want to miss out on Wrestlemania 34 Axxess!

You'll be able to meet the superstars and check out awesome memorabilia displays.

General admission is $55. There are lots of interactive activities, including a foam pit!

You can take a look at the “Own the Nation Chamber." You can also record your own super star entrance and walk down the ramp! And don’t forget there will be actual NXT takeover wrestling matches taking place.

VIP tickets are $125. You get three things:

1) Speedier entry via the VIP line

2) An autograph

3) A professional photo with a WWE Superstar

If you want to take your fandom to the next level, there are Premium VIP tickets, which include everything the normal VIP ticket has, but with this one you get to meet big names. Roman Reigns, Ric flair, AJ styles, Goldberg -- just to name a few.

This is a wrestling fan's dream come true. But WWE Superstar Bobby Roode told us this morning why this is also great for our city.

“Obviously this is a huge event for WWE, but it's a huge event for the city of New Orleans as well. So over the last 10 years it's raised over a billion dollars for the hosting cities, so it's a huge deal," Roode said.

Doors open for Axxess at 6 p.m. Thursday night and it runs all weekend long. And the main event, Wrestlemania 34, is at the Superdome Sunday!

Tickets are still available, ranging in price from roughly $300-$2,000.

So scoop one up before they sell out!

