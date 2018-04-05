“It’s like Uber, but for your lawn”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- If you need a ride, maybe you use the Uber app. For a place to stay, maybe it's Airbnb.

But what if you need to have your lawn mowed? No worries.

The mobile app GreenPal is now operating in the New Orleans area. It connects lawn care companies with people who need their grass cut.

The app's co-founder says that all of the lawn care companies are pre-screened. Users can get their lawns mowed as well as a list of other yard care services. Generally, the process takes about 24 hours.

Here's how it works. You download the app and register. Once you post your work order, local lawn care companies can bid on the job.

According to GreenPal, the companies can use the information that you provide -- as well as what they're able to determine by using resources like Google street and aerial images -- to bid on the job. You decide who gets the gig.

"It's a lot easier for me to get my customers. I don't have to run around and try to figure out what they need. They just fill it all in, and I know exactly what I'm going to quote for before I even get there," says Bradley Diaz, owner of Louisiana's Own Landscaping Company, one of the companies available on GreenPal.

Diaz says he can get a great idea of exactly how much work will be required for each job and provide the homeowner with an accurate and fair bid.

"So if they want lawn care, they just click lawn care. There are other options on there where you can click that you want shrubs trimmed, you want to have your mulch installed, and stuff like that. So there's a bunch of different options," Diaz says.

New Orleans is the 19th market for GreenPal. It's based in Nashville and also operates in Tampa, St. Petersburg, Atlanta, Charlotte, Orlando, Houston, Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Corpus Christi, San Diego, San Jose, Jacksonville, Ft. Meyers, and St. Louis.