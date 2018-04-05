× French Quarter shoe shine turns into armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS – A man walking in the French Quarter was robbed by an armed man who first attempted to clean his shoes.

The 21-year-old man and his female friend were walking through the intersection of Decatur and Conti Streets just before 4 p.m. on April 4 when an unidentified man approached the pair, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The man initially attempted to clean the man’s shoes before asking for $20.

The victim refused, and the suspect raised his shirt to reveal a handgun.

The victim handed over the $20, and the armed man fled on foot, according to the NOPD.