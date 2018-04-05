Free Music Under the Oaks concert series returns to Audubon Park Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — The spring 2018 edition of Music Under the Oaks, a complimentary concert series in Audubon Park, kicks off Sunday, April 8 at the Newman Bandstand with a performance by the Loyola University School of Music from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Presented by Bellwether Technology and IBERIABANK, the concert series will continue at Audubon Park’s Newman Bandstand on the next two Sundays – April 15 and 22.

Food and drink from Audubon Clubhouse Café will be available for purchase. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs to sit back and enjoy the music.

The Tulane Concert Band will perform on Sunday, April 15, followed by the New Orleans Concert Band on Sunday, April 22. All concerts begin at 5 p.m. and end at 6:30 p.m.

Music Under the Oaks celebrates the Audubon Park Conservancy.

Contributions to the conservancy directly support annual care and improvements in Audubon Park, including ongoing needs such as lawn care, seasonal flower planting and the protection of historic live oak trees. For more information on the concert series and how to make a donation, click here.