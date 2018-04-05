Experience the fun at WWE Axxess!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Everything a wrestling fan dreams of is at WrestleMania Axxess at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. The doors opened Thursday evening to thousands of fans who came to New Orleans from around the world.

Axxess has everything from photo ops in the ring with WWE Superstars. They even have a smaller version of the WWE TitanTron that you can walk out to with your favorite WWE Superstar as if you were walking out on live TV. If you're more old school, they have older more vintage TitanTrons from decades back.

One of the cool things about Axxess is that their will be live wrestling shows through out the event.

Also be sure to check out a world of action figures that have on display, and different memorabilia's of WWE's Superstars and history.