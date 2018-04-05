Could you do it? News anchor finds out what it takes to be a pro wrestler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The lights! The costumes! The fans! Burly men and women throwing each other through the air!

The world of professional wrestling is made up of equal parts drama and action.

I mean, who can forget the iconic Hulkamania headbands worn by Hulk Hogan!?

However, pro wrestling is a much, much more than costumes and swagger. It takes an incredible physique, years of training and a very high tolerance for pain.

So, we sent our morning anchor Anne Cutler into the ring with Wildkat Sports founder Luke Hawx, to see if she was up to the challenge.