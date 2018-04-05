Chance the Rapper to give commencement speech at Dillard University

MANCHESTER, TN - JUNE 13: Artist Chance The Rapper performs at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 13, 2014 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — Chance the Rapper will speak to Dillard University graduates at their commencement ceremony May 12, and judging by their reactions in a video posted to Twitter, they’re pretty excited.

Dillard President Walter Kimbrough made the announcement in a Dillard classroom today, then posted the video to Twitter.

Chance is a famous rapper and songwriter from Chicago who’s won three Grammy awards since he hit the spotlight in 2013.

He’s also known for his charitable givings, having donated $1 million to Chicago public schools last year.