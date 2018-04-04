× Woman accused of abandoning newborn baby in Walmart bathroom deemed unfit to stand trial

NEW ROADS— A woman accused of abandoning her newborn baby in a trash can in late 2016 has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

According to WBRZ, prosecutors had taken time last year to see if Kyandrea Thomas could be “restored to a competent state”.

On Monday, she was deemed incompetent to stand trial.

Thomas was arrested on Christmas Eve of 2016 after she allegedly gave birth and then left her newborn in the trash can of a Walmart bathroom in New Roads. Investigators said Thomas was working as a holiday Salvation Army greeter at the Walmart and went to the bathroom after she felt sick.

The baby girl was found unresponsive but was taken to an area hospital for treatment that same night.

On Monday, a judge ruled Thomas was not guilty of attempted murder and cruelty charges by reason of insanity. Doctors testified that she did not know right from wrong at the time of the crime and that she was so developmentally delayed, she was unable to apply the standard of right and wrong to her behavior.

She remains in Department of Health custody and will periodically return to court for status updates.