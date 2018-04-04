Three things you can buy in New Orleans with ties to the Royal family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be wed next month. So begins the monarch madness!

The wedding will surely cost millions of dollars, as royal weddings traditionally do. M. S Rau on Royal Street has three items tied to the monarch that would be quite expensive and unique wedding gifts.

The Royal Ice Pail

There were six ice pails made for the Royal Family by Rundell, Bridge, and Rundell in 1827. In 1837, Queen Victoria assumed the throne of England and her uncle, King George III’s son, The Duke of Cumberland, became King of Hanover. The King took two of the ice pails that had his coat of arms on them along with a good bit of other royal silver and moved to Germany. Queen Victoria was so infuriated that she unsuccessfully sued to regain possession of the taken silver.

"This is arguably one of the finest pieces of silver available for sale, in the world," said president of M.S Rau Antiques, Bill Rau. It took over 10 years to complete and cost an amazing £100,000 (approximately $15 million in today’s currency). This historically significant and magnificently crafted ice pail hails from that very same Grand Service.

It is the only known royal ice pail currently on the market since the great majority of the service still resides in Windsor Castle and is used by the Queen to this day.

In the photograph that accompanies the pail, you'll find Queen Elizabeth with one of her very own ice pails. Priced at $1,485,000.

Prince Edward Ennamel Cuff links

For a more affordable option, you may purchase cuff links given to the Duke of Windsor at his wedding to the Duchess of Windsor. The Duke of Windsor was famous for giving up his privileges to the throne in order marry an American woman.

These cuff links were a gift from King Edward VII to his grandson, Edward VIII, the Prince of Wales, and later, the Duke of Windsor. The 15K gold cuff links are hand painted with a miniature portrait of Queen Alexandra on one, while King Edward VII graces another, priced at $88,500.

Forget the wedding registry, if you are a royal, your furniture is hand made for you. M.S Rau has come in to possession of a rather quirky piece.

Siège d'Amour Love Chair

This highly imaginative chair was originally designed for Edward VII, the Prince of Wales and later king of England, during his youthful escapades in Paris. Made to measure by the prominent (yet discrete) cabinetmaker Louis Soubrier in 1890, the siège d'amour, or "seat of love," was delivered to the Parisian bordello Le Chabanais for the future king's personal use.

The design allowed the infamous playboy prince to amuse himself in numerous ways, including with two ladies at the same time. While the original chair used by the prince is now owned by the great-grandson of the original 19th-century maker, the present example is one of just two known based on the original design. Another example can be found on display in a museum in Prague.

The chair has since been purchased, and re-sold. It is now available for $128,500.

The exhibition in which these three items are held will begin this Saturday at M.S Rau and will run through June.