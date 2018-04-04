This little guy couldn’t stop a burglar, so see what did!

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find the man who broke into a home in the Holy Cross neighborhood. The case is the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The burglary happened on March 31 in the 400 block of Saint Maurice Avenue. Police say a man kicked in the door to a home and took several items.

Surveillance video shows much of the burglary. Soon after the man can be seen in the video, a dog is heard barking. Moments later, a small dog appears in the video. The burglar shows no apparent concerned about the animal; he just continues to walk through the home and examine valuables.

About two minutes after the man enters the home, an alarm begins to sound and he runs from the room. The surveillance video also shows the small dog running after him.

Police did not say what items were taken or their value.

While the dog barks and gets very close to the burglar, it does not appear to bite him. Also, the burglar makes no visible effort to harm the animal.

So far, 375 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.