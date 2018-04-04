STPSO to host blood drive to benefit deputy who was shot on Easter morning

COVINGTON – The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office will hold a blood drive to benefit a deputy who was shot in the line of duty.

Deputy Justin Nail was shot on April 1 while responding to reports of multiple vehicle burglaries in Madisonville and Covington.

Nail underwent surgery the same morning he was shot and remained in ICU until the evening of April 2.

While Nail has not needed multiple blood transfusions, the Blood Center has agreed to host the drive in Nail’s name and issue $10 credits for donations received at the blood drive, according to the STPSO.

The blood drive will be held on Thursday, April 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 26th Avenue entrance to the St. Tammany Parish Justice Center in Covington.

Blood donations can also be made at The Blood Center’s Slidell Donor Center or one of the nine other blood center locations, at any time in Deputy Nail’s name.

Donors should specify “Replacement donation on behalf of Justin Nail” and the donations will also be included in the financial tally, according to the STPSO.