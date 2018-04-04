Slidell father arrested for son’s drowning death

SLIDELL, La. — A Slidell father has been booked on negligent homicide and cruelty to a juvenile charges in connection with the March drowning death of his 4-year-old son.

According to Slidell Police, officers began investigating the death of 4-year-old Timothy Brooks, who drowned in a backyard swimming pool at 104 West Pinewood Drive the evening of March 5.

When officers arrived, they found the home in “deplorable condition,” with animal feces, urine, trash and decaying food piled up around the house. The house had no running water, and the swimming pool was full of black and green water, which was riddled with debris.

Police said the most disturbing find was the amount of drug paraphernalia and suspected narcotics throughout the residence.