Report: Navy chaplain fired for having sex in Algiers bar

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans-based Navy chaplain was reportedly fired after video surfaced of him having sex at a bar in Algiers, USA Today reports.

The report says Capt. Loften Thornton was fired March 20 “for loss of trust and confidence,” but sources told USA Today that video showed Thornton having sex with a woman at Crown and Anchor English Pub in Algiers Point.

Thornton had been a Navy chaplain since 1992. He was stationed at the Marine Corps Support Facility, also in Algiers Point. From the report:

The owner of the pub said he was cooperating with authorities but could not comment on the investigation. The bar is a five-minute drive from the Marine Reserve facility. Thornton did not respond to a request for comment, and a Navy official said he was not available.

