NOPD looking for 2 women connected to theft of 2 credit cards

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for two women in connection to the theft of two credit cards from a hotel guest in Treme.

The victim reported the credit cards stolen in the 1300 block of Ursulines Street around 11 a.m. on February 16, according to the NOPD.

Two women later used the credit cards at the Winn Dixie in the 400 block of North Carrollton Avenue.

The NOPD is looking for the woman captured on surveillance video conducting the transaction, as well as a second woman who was present at the time of the transactions.

Anyone with information regarding the identities or whereabouts of the two individuals is asked to contact First District detectives at (504) 658-6010.