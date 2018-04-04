NOPD arrests 1, looking for second man for vandalizing French Quarter buildings

NEW ORLEANS – One man is behind bars and the NOPD is looking for a second man who vandalized several historic buildings in the French Quarter last month.

Twenty-two-year-old Swante Bell has been arrested and charged with six felony counts of criminal damage to historic buildings or landmarks by defacing with graffiti, according to the NOPD.

Bell and 21-year-old Leslie Harris, Jr. defaced historic buildings in the early morning hours of February 26.

Bell was arrested on March 26, and officers are still looking for Harris, who will face the same felony counts Bell has been charged with, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information on these incidents or the whereabouts of Leslie Harris Jr. is asked to contact Eighth District Detective Sharon Mahan or any Eighth District detective at (504) 658-6080.