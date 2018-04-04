× NOPD: 3 men rob Gentilly Pizza Hut at gunpoint

NEW ORLEANS – Three men robbed a Pizza Hut in Gentilly last night at gunpoint.

The armed robbers burst into the restaurant in the 5200 block of Elysian Fields Avenue just after midnight, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The robbers ordered the employees to get on the ground and took the manager to the rear of the store, according to the NOPD.

The robbers made off with around $900.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.