MLK Jr. commemoration canceled due to rain, but people still come out

New Orleans — The wreath laying ceremony at the MLK Statue & Memorial at S. Claiborne Avenue & MLK Blvd was canceled due to the weather, but that didn’t stop people from coming out, paying homage to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“I absolutely believe that we have to remember — remember what he stood for. Remember what he taught. Remember his compassion. Remember his dream — so that we can continue to make it a reality,” said Sister Suzanne Brauer, a Dominican Sister of Peace.

“You’re not Italians. You’re not Asians. You’re not this — you’re American. And we should continue his dream of coming together as one — one America,” said Josie LaCouer with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission.

“I’ve learned so much, that I know I can do things better and make a difference and he’s a part of my courageous willingness to do that,” said Sister Pat Thomas, a Dominican Sister of Peace.

“Non-violence can accomplish a lot. Violence never accomplish anything. So I’m out here to celebrate the king family and his live and devotion to humanity,” said Pastor Aubrey Wallace with the Heavenly Star Mission Baptist Church.

