MLK 50: ‘More work is ahead’ as nation commemorates Dr. King’s death

MEMPHIS -- It was a day of solidarity as thousands gathered at the National Civil Rights Museum to honor the message of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his assassination.

News with a Twist's LBJ is in Memphis for the big event.

The day began with a labor rally, which gave way to a Union Solidarity March -- taking up King's last fight for economic justice.

The museum was full of pageantry and music, but the message was clear: More work is ahead.

Former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial, also a former Urban League president, was at the rally in Memphis today, reinforcing King's message from 50 years ago.

"Every generation has to fight to protect, and to preserve freedom and justice and equality," Morial told News with a Twist. "And every generation has to recognize that as important as freedom, justice and equality are, there are forces in this country that don't see freedom as freedom, and don't see justice as justice, don't see equality as an American value."