Man found shot to death under Kenner overpass

KENNER – A 55-year-old man was found shot to death under an overpass in Kenner last night.

David Lee Holmes had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Kenner Police Department.

Holmes’ body was found beneath the overpass at Kenner Avenue and Pollock Place around 12:02 a.m. on April 4.

Kenner Police Chief Michael J. Glaser urges anyone with information concerning this shooting / murder to call Kenner Police Detective Aaron Savoie at (504) 712-2301, or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.