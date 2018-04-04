× Machete wielding attacker wanted for assaulting Gentilly store clerk

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is asking for the public’s help in locating 50-year-old Ernest Nettles who they say assaulted a store clerk on March 10th.

Investigators say that Nettles entered the store in the 3100 block of Gentilly Boulevard where he cut to the front of a line of customers and demanded cash in exchange for coins that he had.

The cashier did not comply and witnesses say that Nettles became irate and left the store.

A short time later, detectives say that Nettles returned to the store, armed with a machete, and began slamming it into the counter, barely missing the cashier’s hand.

Witnesses say that Nettles then fled in a red, older model SUV.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.