Love it, Like it, Hate it: Natural Nut & Seed Butters

The peanut butter aisle used to be simple: Crunchy or Creamy. Now there’s a variety of nut and seed butters to choose from – many with the claim of “natural” – making even tougher to figure out what’s best, so today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on the best and worst of “natural” nut & seed butters.

Nut & Seed Butters: What to look for on labels:

Sugar : Look for brands with little or no added sugar (or honey, cane syrup, etc) in ingredient list

More & more varieties are allergen-friendly: go peanut-free with almond butter, for example, or entirely nut-free with a seed butter like SunButter or Beyond the Equator 5 Seed Butter

LOVE IT!

Powdered PB – unflavored (available at Walmart)

Per 3 tbsp: 70 calories, 2 grams fat, 4 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar, 8 grams protein

Defatted peanuts: 85% fewer calories than regular nut butter – easy to blend into smoothies

Justin’s Classic Almond Butter

Per 2 tbsp: 190 calories, 18 grams fat, 6 grams carb, 3 grams fiber, 1 grams sugar, 7 grams protein

Almonds, palm oil

NuttZo (Available at Costco)

Per 2 tbsp: 190 calories, 17 grams fat, 8 grams carb, 3 grams fiber, 1 grams sugar, 6 grams protein

Cashews, almonds, brazil nuts, flax seeds, chia seeds, hazelnuts, pumpkin seeds, salt

COnutButter Pure Sea Salt Almond Butter (LOCAL)

Per 2 tbsp: 160 calories, 15 grams fat, 5 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar, 5 grams protein

Ingredients: Roasted almonds, organic cold-pressed coconut oil, sea salt

Locally at Langenstein’s, Nesbit’s Market, Robert Fresh Market, Dorignac’s, Breaux Mart & more

SunButter Organic

Per 2 tbsp: 210 calories, 16 grams fat, 7 grams carb, 3 grams fiber, 4 grams sugar, 8 grams protein

Ingredients: Sunflower seeds

Peanut-Free, Tree Nut-Free, Soy-Free

Organic Cashew Butter, Walnut Butter, and/or Almond Butter – any variety without added sugar

LIKE IT!

Beyond the Equator 5 Seed Butter (LOCALLY OWNED)

Per 2 tbsp: 220 calories, 20 grams fat, 5 grams carb, 2 grams fiber, 1 grams sugar, 6 grams protein

Ingredients: Sunflower seeds, cane syrup, chia seed, flax seed, hemp hearts, pumpkin seed, salt

Peanut-Free, Tree Nut-Free, Soy-Free

Locally at Langenstein’s, Nesbit’s Market, Robert Fresh Market, Zara’s, Breaux Mart & more



Smucker’s Natural

Per 2 tbsp: 180 calories, 16 grams fat, 5 grams carb, 3 grams fiber, 1 grams sugar, 8 grams protein

Peanuts; less than 1% salt

HATE IT!

Natural Jif | Honey

Per 2 tbsp: 190 calories, 15 grams fat, 10 grams carb, 2 grams fiber, 6 grams sugar, 7 grams protein

Peanuts, palm oil, salt, molasses, honey

Justin’s Chocolate Hazelnut Butter | better than Nutella, but not nearly as good as “love” and “like” options

Per 2 tbsp: 180 calories, 14 grams fat, 12 grams carb, 3 grams fiber, 7 grams sugar, 4 grams protein

Dry roasted hazelnuts and almonds, cane sugar, cocoa, cocoa butter

Choco-Dream Hazelnut Cocoa Spread | “natural – nothing artificial – fair trade cocoa”

Per 2 tbsp: 210 calories, 13 grams fat, 21 grams carb, 1 gram fiber, 19 grams sugar , 2 grams protein

, 2 grams protein Ingredients: Sugar , oil , hazelnuts, cocoa…

, , hazelnuts, cocoa… More sugar + palm oil than nuts, it’s essentially an “all natural” Nutella!

