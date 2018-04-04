× Leaking storage tank releases 4,200 gallons of crude oil into bay near Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS – The US Coast Guard is responding to a crude oil spill south of Dulac along the Gulf of Mexico.

An estimated 4,200 gallons of Louisiana crude oil have spilled into Bay Jacques, according to the Coast Guard.

Summit Oil and Gas, LLC notified the Coast Guard station in Houma of the spill shortly before noon after a crude oil tank developed a leak.

OMI Environmental Solutions, a contractor hired by Summit, has deployed containment boom, sorbent boom, and pads around the facility to contain and collect oil.

Three boats with response crews and two skimmers will also conduct recovery operations, according to the Coast Guard.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries investigators are also on the scene to assess potential impacts to wildlife.

The cause of the spill is still under investigation, according to the Coast Guard.