NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who reportedly stole a dog from the parish animal shelter.

Trevor Chase, 42, who was last known to live in Orleans Parish, reportedly stole the dog March 30.

Anyone with information on Chase’s whereabouts is asked to contact JPSO Detective Michael Voltolina, Jr. at 504-364-5300.