Houma man arrested for raping child

HOUMA, LA – A 45-year-old man is behind bars after officers following up on a tip discovered he had been raping a young girl.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jon Michael Jones at his home on the evening of March 29.

Jones has been charged with first degree rape.

A concerned citizen approached a deputy earlier in the day on March 29 to file a complaint against Jones for his behavior with the girl, who is younger than the age of 10.

Detectives first interviewed one of the girl’s parents, who knew nothing of the abuse, before conducting a forensic interview with the girl.

The victim was able to detail multiple alleged encounters within the past month, according to the TPSO.

Jones is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.