Get the Skinny: PJ’s Eat Fit-Approved Honey Macadamia Nut Protein Velvet Ice

Get it while you can, this limited-time-only flavor of PJ’s Eat Fit-approved Protein Velvet Ice is available through the end of the month. We’re getting the behind-the-scenes Skinny with Molly, who work with PJs to create the Protein Velvet Ice partnership with Ochsner Eat Fit, for tips to make your own version at home!

THE RUNDOWN: 21 grams protein in a 16-ounce drink, the Protein Velvet Ice can serve as a quick pick-me-up, a breakfast on the run, afternoon snack, pre-workout snack, post-workout recovery, or even lunch in a pinch.

Ingredients include:

PJ’s Cold Drip Iced Coffee Concentrate: Did you know? Protein + caffeine pre-workout can enhance performance and decrease perception of effort/exertion.

EAS Whey Protein: Mixes easily, adding a punch of protein + enhancing the smooth, creamy texture that the Velvet Ice is known for. Added bonus: Protein helps to boost alertness and aids in muscle recovery, making it an ideal addition, pre or post-workout.

Don’t have a PJ’s Coffee nearby? Make your own version at home with this DIY Eat Fit Approved Honey Macadamia Nut Protein Velvet Ice recipe.

Honey Macadamia Nut Protein Velvet Ice

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients:

3 ounces PJ’s Coffee Honey Macadamia Nut blend – made as coffee concentrate (recipe below)

3 ounces milk or unsweetened vanilla almond milk

1 ½ scoops vanilla protein powder (e.g. EAS 100% Whey or Designer Whey Natural Protein Powder)

1 scoop ice

Instructions:

Blend first three ingredients, then add ice and blend until smooth and creamy.

To make Macadamia Nut coffee concentrate, grind the coffee coarsely (you can do at home or where you buy the beans). Combine the grounds with water, then let it steep approximately 12 hours to create a strong, concentrated brew. Strain and use. Refrigerate unused coffee concentrate.

Per serving: 180 calories, 4 grams fat, 1.5 gram saturated fat, 190 mg sodium, 4 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 4 grams sugars (0 added sugar), 29 grams protein.

