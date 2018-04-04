From homeless to Hollywood, Luke Hawx overcomes the odds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- In the training ring in a warehouse off Jefferson Highway, pro wrestler Luke Hawx serves up his unconventional American dream.

He explains, "A lot of people want to take something negative and blame that on why they're not successful. I try to do the opposite."

3 years old is the earliest Hawx remembers wanting to wrestle, but in the years to come, he wouldn't have much choice.

As a child, the founder of Wildkat Sports and Entertainment was homeless. He says, at times, fighting was the only option.

"When you're in that environment and you're in poverty, it comes with the territory. You're fighting for food, you're fighting over what you're wearing. I was wearing my mom's clothes to school. I would get in fights over that."

He says, "That was something that was really just out of my control."

Hawx started wrestling in high school. After graduation, he drove across the country, landing on the doorstep of wrestling legend Vic Grimes.

"I had his address. I knocked on his door. Hey, I'm here. I want to be a pro wrestler! And to exact quote him, he said, you're an f-in moron and I was heartbroken!"

That didn't stop the ever-persistent Hawx, who eventually did train with Grimes.

Over the years, he would travel the world, appear in movies and eventually open a club back home, producing shows for loyal fans.

As Hawx now trains the younger generation, he's forging a bond with his own son that he never had a child and passing along his lifetime of hard-earned success.

"It always feels good to accomplish something yourself," he explains. "You set a goal, you do it, it feels good and then you're onto the next goal, but when you can help somebody achieve something for the betterment of themself, there's no better feeling."

