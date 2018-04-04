First Look at WWE Wrestlemania’s Axxess

NEW ORLEANS-- It is one of Sports & Entertainment's greatest fan festivals. We're talking about WWE Wrestlemania's Axxess at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez got a first look at what you'll get to experience when the doors open to the public.
John Saboor, Executive Vice-President of Special Events for WWE said, "Wrestlemania Axxess is a great point of entry for families in New Orleans and families coming in for them to experience one of sports and entertainment's greatest fan festivals."
