Exclusive: WWE Superstar Braun Strowman talks about WWE Hall of Fame

NEW ORLEANS -- WWE Superstar Braun Strowman will go head to head with The Bar Cesaro and Sheamus for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship this Sunday at the Superdome. The shocker is, Strowman doesn't have a tag team partner yet and is to surprise fans with who that will be this coming Sunday at WrestleMania.

But to keep you busy while we wait to see who that is, here are a few events you got to check out during the WrestleMania weekend.

WrestleMania Axxess – Thursday, April 5 through Sunday, April 8, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

WrestleMania Axxess (#AXXESS) is the ultimate fan experience. This year’s WrestleMania Axxess will take place from Thursday, April 5 through Sunday, April 8 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Fans will have unprecedented access to meet their favorite WWE Superstars and Legends through a host of interactive fan experiences, including autograph signings and live matches.

Be a STAR Bullying Prevention Rally – Friday, April 6, NFL-YET Boys and Girls Club Recreation Center

WWE Superstars Apollo, Dana Brooke and Carmella, NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno™ and actor Christian Navarro, along with representatives from the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, will speak about the importance of bullying prevention to Club members. In 2016, WWE and The Boys & Girls Clubs of America launched a multi-year partnership focusing on youth development and bullying prevention efforts around Be a STAR, WWE’s bullying prevention initiative (#BeaSTAR).

WWE 2018 Hall of Fame Ceremony Red Carpet – Friday, April 6, Smoothie King Center

Maria Menounos hosts the most glamorous event on the WWE calendar. WWE Superstars and Legends, and a host of celebrities, walk the red carpet live on WWE Network at 7 pm ET.

WWE 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – Friday, April 6, Smoothie King Center

Goldberg™, Mark Henry, The Dudley Boyz, Jeff Jarrett™, Ivory™, Hillbilly Jim™ and Kid Rock will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame (#WWEHOF) at the Smoothie King Center and live on WWE Network at 8 pm ET. In addition, Jarrius “JJ” Robertson, double liver transplant survivor and long-time WWE fan, will receive the fourth annual Warrior Award. The WWE Hall of Fame recognizes the most-celebrated Superstars in WWE history, while The Warrior Award is presented each year to an individual who has exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance, and who lives life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of WWE Hall of Famer, The Ultimate Warrior.

NXT TakeOver: New Orleans – Saturday, April 7, Smoothie King Center

On the eve of WrestleMania 34, NXT TakeOver: New Orleans comes to the Smoothie King Center and live on WWE Network at 8 pm ET. NXT Champion Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas™ takes on Aleister Black™; Ember Moon™ defends her NXT Women’s Championship against Shayna Baszler; Adam Cole™, EC3™, Killian Dain™, Lars Sullivan™, Ricochet™ and Velveteen Dream will compete in a six-man ladder match for the inaugural NXT North American Championship; and more!

WrestleMania Block Party – Sunday, April 8, Mercedes-Benz Superdome – Champions Square

WWE will host a WrestleMania Block Party presented by Snickers. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public and includes appearances by WWE Superstars Big Show, R-Truth and Tamina, and WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Alundra Blaze.

WrestleMania – Sunday, April 8, Mercedes-Benz Superdome

A capacity crowd will descend upon the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for WWE’s annual pop-culture extravaganza, WrestleMania (#WRESTLEMANIA), streaming live on WWE Network at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT. Ronda Rousey makes her WWE match debut alongside Kurt Angle as they take on Stephanie McMahon and Triple H; Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon will compete against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn; WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will defend his title against Roman Reigns; WWE Champion AJ Styles defends his title against Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura; SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair takes on the Women’s Royal Rumble winner Asuka; a Fatal Four-Way United States Championship match between current Champion Randy Orton, Rusev, Bobby Roode and Jinder Mahal; Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax; a Triple Threat Intercontinental Championship match between current Champion The Miz, Seth Rollins and Finn Bálor; the first-ever WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal; Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal; and more!

Monday Night Raw – Monday, April 9, Smoothie King Center

Monday Night Raw emanates live from the Smoothie King Center at 8/7C on USA Network with the fallout from WrestleMania. The night after WrestleMania has become one of the most-anticipated events of the year and has never been short on surprises.