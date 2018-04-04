× Bubbles the Louisiana camel back home after four escapes in one day

WALKER, La. — It’s not often you see a camel roaming the streets of Louisiana, but that’s exactly what happened today in Livingston Parish after Bubbles escaped four times.

According to WBRZ, Bubbles the Camel is well-known around Livingston Parish. She participates in the annual One Night in Bethlehem nativity in Hammond, and also makes appearances at local festivals and other events.

Bubbles was spotted wandering around in Walker today, much to the amusement of locals who posted about it on social media.

Her owner posted an update on Bubbles’ Facebook page this afternoon. Bubbles is back home, but escaped a whopping four times on Wednesday.