Would you eat it? Almond Joy Matzoh! + a bonus recipe!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Passover is here! Test Kitchen Taylor is throwing together a Matzoh recipe (or two) that's perfect for dessert.

Almond Joy Matzoh

6 sheets matzoh

2 sticks unsalted butter

1 cup packed light brown sugar

2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

½ cup sliced almonds (slivered or chopped is fine too)

½ cup unsweetened coconut flakes

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet completely with foil, including the edges of the pan.

Line the bottom of the baking sheet with matzo, covering all parts. Break the matzoh to fill the gaps.

Melt the butter and brown sugar in a saucepan over medium heat until it begins to boil.

Reduce heat to a simmer and let it bubble for three more minutes, continually stirring as it thickens.

Quickly pour caramel over matzoh, spreading evenly with a spatula.

Bake the caramel-covered crackers for about 15 minutes. Watch caramel carefully and remove from heat or lower heat if it starts to turn too dark.

Remove from oven and immediately scatter with chocolate chips. Let chips stand five minutes, then spread them evenly across the caramel.

Sprinkle almonds and coconut over the melted chocolate.

Let chill in fridge until chocolate is set. Break into small pieces.

White Chocolate Macadamia Matzoh

*A Test Kitchen Taylor Favorite*

6 sheets matzoh

2 sticks unsalted butter

1 cup packed light brown sugar

2 cups white chocolate chips

½ cup macadamia nuts

Large pinch salt

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet completely with foil, including the edges of the pan.

Line the bottom of the baking sheet with matzo, covering all parts. Break the matzoh to fill the gaps.

Melt the butter and brown sugar in a saucepan over medium heat until it begins to boil.

Reduce heat to a simmer and let it bubble for three more minutes, continually stirring as it thickens.

Quickly pour caramel over matzoh, spreading evenly with a spatula.

Bake the caramel-covered crackers for about 15 minutes. Watch caramel carefully and remove from heat or lower heat if it starts to turn too dark.

Remove from oven and immediately scatter with white chocolate chips. Let chips stand five minutes, then spread them evenly across the caramel.

Sprinkle macadamia nuts and salt over the melted chocolate.

Let chill in fridge until set. Break into small pieces.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!