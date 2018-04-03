We Will Rock You the musical makes noise at Slidell’s hidden theater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, La. -- Don't be fooled by appearances, because what may look like a typical hair salon could just be a theater.

At least that is the case in Slidell at the Cutting Edge Theater.

"We took our salon that we were using by the day, that is my daytime job, and I have the love of theater, so we decided to turn it into a theater," says Brian Fontenot, the owner of Cutting Edge Theater.

It's a theater that sits 108 people.

Right now rehearsals for a new musical, "We Will Rock You," is underway and it's all about the band, Queen.

"I grew up on Queen, listening to Queen and I absolutely adore their music. So, it gives you a chance to hear Queen's music along with the story," says Lauren Turner who is acting and singing in this rendition of We Will Rock You.

It's about a group of bohemians who struggle to restore the free exchange of thought, fashion, and music and it showcases 24 recognizable songs.

"[It has] wonderful music like "I Want to Break Free," "Somebody to Love," and "Bohemian Rhapsody," says Fontenot.

"I think that you will fall in love with all of the characters, I think you will feel a little bit of nostalgia just from hearing Queen's music, you know, you're going to want to rock after!," says Turner.

"We Will Rock You" will run from April 6-th-28th at the Cutting Edge Theater in Slidell on Fridays and Saturdays.

This will be the first theater in the state to put on this production.

