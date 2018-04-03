× Wave Pro Day: Nickerson participates, doesn’t run

Tulane cornerback Parry Nickerson blazed a trail at the NFL combine, so there was no need to run the 40 yard dash again for pro scouts at Tuesday’s Tulane Pro Day. Nickerson did take part in drills.

8 former Tulane football players, and various players from other Louisiana schools took part in the workout. A Tulane spokesman said 30 NFL teams watched the workout at the Saints facility in Metairie. Here’s video from WGNO Sports.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No 40 yard dash times were released to the media, but a source said Tulane running Sherman Badie run a sub 4.4 forty yard dash. Fellow Wave running back Dontrell Hilliard, according to the source, ran a 4.45 forty yard dash. However, these times were not official.

Here's a list of Tulanians participating.

Ade Aruna, defensive end

Sherman Badie, running back

Aaron Golub, long snapper

Dontrell Hilliard, running back

Rae Juan Marbley, linebacker

Parry Nickerson, cornerback

Eldrick Washington, defensive tackle

Sean Wilson, defensive tackle

Nickerson could be a second day selection in the upcoming NFL draft.