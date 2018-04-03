Vote now to help Audubon Zoo, Aquarium make USA Today’s 10Best list

NEW ORLEANS — Audubon Nature Institute has been nominated in USA Today’s latest 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest.

Their expert panel selected Audubon Nature Institute as a contender for Best Zoo and Best Aquarium in the competition that just launched. The contest, which is being promoted by USA TODAY, gives voters four weeks to vote for the candidate of their choice. A person can vote once a day for the run of the contest.

VOTE HERE FOR THE AUDUBON AQUARIUM

VOTE HERE FOR AUDUBON ZOO

Voting ends Monday, April 30th, and the winners will be announced on 10Best website on Friday, May 4th, then later on USA TODAY.

Last year, Audubon Aquarium ranked 4th and the Zoo secured 9th place among 20 nominees “hand-picked by a panel of zoo and family travel experts” and all accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

What makes a Zoo and Aquarium “America’s Favorite?” USA Today says:

“The nation’s best zoological facilities ensure animal care, welfare and enrichment come first, while still facilitating meaningful animal encounters with the public to help support wildlife and the wild places of the world.”

“There’s something undeniably captivating about the world beneath the surface of the water, where colorful and sometimes bizarre life forms survive in seascapes vastly unfamiliar to our terrestrial senses. Aquariums make these marine worlds more accessible by showcasing aquatic plants and animals, educating visitors on the vital importance of these unique habitats and helping to conserve and protect our planet’s waters.”