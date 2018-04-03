Three items for sale in New Orleans, that once belonged to the royal family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be wed next month, on May 19th, 2018. So begins the monarch madness! The wedding will surely cost millions of dollars, as royal weddings traditionally do. M. S Rau on Royal Street, has three items tied to the monarch, that would be quite expensive and unique wedding gifts.

The Royal Ice Pail

There were six ice pails made for the Royal Family by Rundell, Bridge, and Rundell in 1827. In 1837, Queen Victoria assumed the throne of England and her uncle, King George III’s son, The Duke of Cumberland, became King of Hanover. The King took two of the ice pails that had his coat of arms on them along with a good bit of other royal silver and moved to Germany. Queen Victoria was so infuriated that she unsuccessfully sued to regain possession of the taken silver.