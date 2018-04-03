This Day in History: Louisiana State Trooper pulls over Elvis Presley in 1955

CADDO PARISH, LA – Louisiana State Police Troopers pulled over a 20-year-old Elvis Presley for speeding 63 years ago today.

Presley was cruising along Highway 171 in his pink 1954 Cadillac around 4:45 p.m. on April 3, 1955 when a Trooper pulled him over for driving 80 miles per hour, 20 mph over the speed limit.

Trooper Nolan F. Strange pulled Presley over and took him into custody, according to an arrest record posted by the LSP.

Presley paid a $25 bond to get out of the Caddo Parish Jail.

The future King of Rock N Roll’s occupation is listed as “Entertainer” on his arrest report.

“One can only imagine he was ‘All Shook Up’ because of this,” according to a post on the official Louisiana State Police Facebook page. “Maybe this is where he got the idea for ‘Jailhouse Rock…’”