× Shooting reported at YouTube HQ

The city of San Bruno received multiple 911 calls from YouTube headquarters, with callers reporting shots fired, San Bruno City Manager Connie Jackson tells CNN.

The city has responded with a “massive police and fire response.”

San Bruno police say on Twitter: “We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive.”

