× Report: Drew Brees suing California jeweler for millions

SAN DIEGO — Saints quarterback Drew Brees has filed a lawsuit against a jeweler in San Diego, accusing the business owner of scamming Brees out of millions by overcharging him for diamonds and other luxury items.

According to TMZ, Brees has spent roughly $15 million at CJ Charles jewelry store in San Diego, buying rings, watches earrings and more.

But when he had the jewelry appraised recently, Brees claims in the lawsuit that the jewelry is worth $9 million less than he paid.

Brees said the jeweler, Vahid Moradi, assured the quarterback that the jewelry was a solid investment and would appreciate in value.

From the report:

Brees claims the biggest hit he took was on a 4.09 carat blue diamond ring he bought in 2015 for $8.18 million … which recently appraised for only $3.75 million. But Moradi’s high-powered attorney, Eric M. George, says Brees shouldn’t be pointing the finger at Moradi … he can only blame himself. “Drew Brees aggressively purchased multi-million dollar pieces of jewelry. Years later, claiming to suffer ‘cash flow problems,’ he tried to bully my client into undoing the transactions.”

Read the full story here.