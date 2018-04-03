NOPD: Officers arrest man on Bourbon Street after spotting concealed handgun

NEW ORLEANS – Officers on patrol on Bourbon Street arrested a man illegally carrying a concealed weapon after spotting the outline of the gun as they walked past.

The officers, who were on foot patrol at the time, stopped 22-year-old Curtis Emilien when they spotted the suspicious bulge, and their suspicions were proven correct when they discovered a loaded handgun concealed in Emilien’s clothes.

Emilien also had five baggies of marijuana and $1,309 in cash in his pockets when he was arrested at 11:40 p.m. on March 20, according to the NOPD.

He was arrested and booked for illegal possession of a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana.

