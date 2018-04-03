NOPD looking for man who threatened to shoot up block party on Easter Sunday

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who threatened to shoot up a block party on Easter Sunday after pulling a gun on a woman earlier in the day.

Twenty-four-year-old Antonio Phill pulled up to a home in the 8500 block of Edinburg Street in a black Jeep Compass on April 1 and approached the first victim, who was sitting on her front porch.

Phill began shouting obscenities at the victim before pulling out a handgun and threatening to kill her, according to the NOPD.

Phill then returned to the Jeep, which was driven by a female suspect, and the pair drove away.

Responding officers were notified of another incident involving the same Jeep Compass, Phill, and the female driver.

In that instance, the Keep stopped at the corner of Olive and General Ogden Streets near a block party, and Phill began shouting obscenities from the Jeep and threatening to shoot people, according to the NOPD.

One of the guests at the party got into his vehicle to leave, and the Jeep Compass gave chase.

That victim pulled over in the 8800 block of Edinburg to let the Jeep pass, and when he did, the Jeep stopped.

Phill got out of the Jeep, punched the rear door of the victim’s vehicle, and shouted obscenities before climbing back into the Jeep and speeding away, according to the NOPD.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Phill for aggravated assault with a firearm and simple criminal damage to property.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Antonio Phill is asked to contact Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020.