NOPD looking for 10-year-old boy who went to ride his bike and never came back

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing 10-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since he went out to ride his bicycle.

Malik Duckett left his home in the 3100 block of Monroe Street around 5:15 p.m. on April 2 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since, according to the NOPD.

He is about 4’9” and weighs about 70 pounds with a short black Mohawk-style haircut. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Malik Duckett is asked to contact Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020.