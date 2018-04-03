No pushovers: Cakes open 2018 with improved roster

Last season, the New Orleans Baby Cakes won 55 games, fewest wins for the New Orleans based AAA franchise since 1999.

But, in 2018, the Cakes have an improved roster, and that should lead to more wins.

Here’s the Cakes working out at the Shrine on Airline Tuesday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three players acquired in the trade for Marcel Ozuna with the St Louis Cardinals will open the season in New Orleans. They are pitchers Sandy Alcantara and Zac Gallen, and outfielder Magneuris Sierra.

Cakes manager Arnie Beyeler said new ownership of the Miami Marlins, led by Derek Jeter, has infused new life into the major league club and the entire organization.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Cakes open the season vs Nashville Thursday at the Shrine on Airline. Game time is 7 pm.