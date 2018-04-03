MLK50: Thousands converge in Memphis to honor the life, legacy of Dr. King

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Wednesday, April 4 is the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

All year long, News with a Twist has been bringing you the stories that shaped the Civil Rights Movement.

This week, we've got LBJ in Memphis to cover all the events honoring Dr. King. King was shot and killed in Memphis at the Lorraine Motel, which is now the National Civil Rights Museum and the hub of MLK50 events.

A day before the 50th anniversary, celebrities, activists, labor leaders and scholars gathered for the I AM 2018 Mountaintop Conference, held at the Mason Temple.

Actor Danny Glover led a panel that included labor leaders and sanitation workers, the very reason Dr. King was in Memphis when he was assassinated.

Actors Glynn Turman and Chris Tucker were across the street for a youth rally, encouraging kids to get involved.

Watch the video above to see LBJ's interview with Chris Tucker.