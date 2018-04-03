× Metairie man arrested after fatal crash in St. James Parish

ST. JAMES PARISH– Shortly after 11:00 am on April 2, 2018, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 10 westbound west of LA 641 in St. James Parish.

The crash left one person dead and another seriously injured. The crash also resulted in the arrest of 38 year old Jason Georgi of Metairie.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Georgi was traveling westbound on Interstate 10 in a 2016 Hino box truck.

Westbound traffic on Interstate 10 began to slow and Georgi’s vehicle struck the rear of a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze.

The driver of the Chevrolet Cruze sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the St. James Parish Coroner’s Office.

The passenger in the Chevrolet Cruze was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Georgi was not injured. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, but a toxicology sample was taken from both drivers for analysis.

Georgi was arrested and booked into the St. James Parish Prison for Negligent Homicide, Negligent Injuring, and Following to Close.