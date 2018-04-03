Looking for Lulu: Hit Broadway show, ‘Waitress’ held auditions in New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The hit Broadway musical, "Waitress" with music from Sara Barielles is touring, and coming to New Orleans as part of Broadway in New Orleans.

When the show comes to the Saenger Theatre the role of "Lulu" will be played by two local girls between the ages of 4 and 5 years old. Auditions were held today to find the two young Broadway stars. News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez was there as the show was looking for Lulu.

"We're looking for two girls who are energetic, confident, charasmatic, and who feel comfortable on stage," Susanna Wolk, Assistant Director of "Waitress" said.

Fifty girls auditioned for the part of Lulu.

"It is a small but pivotal role. There isn't a huge amount of lines, but they are a focal point on stage in a key moment," Wolk said.

Renee Webb is a mother who brought her daughter to the audition. She said, "I think it's great for them to have the experience, and I think it's great that each city is probably a little different and they get the local flavor of having local kids acting in the show, gives the show a local twist."

The show, "Waitress" tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie baker who works in a diner. Her salvation comes in the form of her daughter, Lulu.

They haven't announced who they chose for the role of Lulu quite yet.

"Waitress" will be showing at The Saenger Theatre starting June 12th and runs through June 17th.

