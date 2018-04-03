× Cold front tonight, slight severe weather threat

A cold front is working across the middle of the country Tuesday morning and will be pushing through southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi later tonight and tomorrow morning. You can see a sharp temperatures contrast with warm air ahead of the front and much cooler air behind it.

We will be in for about a 36 hour cool-down behind this system.

As the front moves through it will bring rain and storms. The Futurecast shows the main line moving through shortly after midnight. This line will contain storms that could produce strong to severe winds and very heavy rain. Once the initial line moves through we will see showers lingering through the sunrise time frame. As is often the case this time of year we do have a severe weather threat with this front. The Storm Prediction Center currently has a slight risk outlook over a good portion of the area. That is level 2 out of 5 on the severe outlook scale.

While widespread severe weather is not likely, there is the threat of severe damaging wind gusts with this squall line. A secondary tornado threat exists as well although that is very small.

Since this is an overnight event you will most likely be asleep when it moves through. Have a way to get warnings if they are issued for your area. A weather radio is the best way to be alerted to approaching severe weather.

