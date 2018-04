× Body found on steps of Marigny Opera House

NEW ORLEANS – The body of an unidentified man was found on the steps of the Marigny Opera House this morning.

NOPD officers were on the scene in the 700 block of St. Ferdinand Street around 5 a.m. on April 3.

No further information has been released on the unidentified man yet, and the case is being investigated as an unclassified death.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information on this developing story.