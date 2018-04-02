× Woman stabbed by aggressive stranger asking questions about her child

NEW ORLEANS – A woman accosted and stabbed a 25-year-old mother in front of her child on Canal Street.

The altercation occurred just after 10 p.m. on April 1 in the 1100 block of Canal Street, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The victim was standing on the corner of Canal and Elk Place with her child when 25-year-old Shavione Price approached her and began asking questions about the child.

The victim became weary of Price and the questions she was asking and attempted to end the conversation, according to the NOPD.

Price became agitated and began fighting with the victim.

At some point during the struggle, the victim felt pressure on her left side and realized she had been stabbed once in her left shoulder and twice in her left arm.

Price fled on foot, but a Louisiana State Police Trooper spotted her one block away and was able to arrest her.